Introduction

Eve of Impact is a visually beautiful game designed towards short entertaining play sessions. It has some similarities with Missile Command and Asteroids but placed in a more immersive environment. You'll have to deflect or destroy incoming asteroids while the clock runs out on the evacuation of the human race.

Tap your screen to fire missiles at incoming asteroids, watch the immense explosions push away or shatter their targets. Aim carefully because the more missiles explode the more panic is caused and the slower earth's evacuation progresses. The moment you can no longer hold of the barrage of asteroids you witness the end of earth as it has never been shown in any mobile game.

Can you hold of the asteroids long enough, giving mankind a chance to survive?